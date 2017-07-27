Pro Kabaddi League: From PKL 2017 opening ceremony date and time, to when and where to watch live streaming and live TV coverage; all you need to know

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2017) has come back with its fifth edition and will commence from July 28 with the a fancy opening ceremony. (IE)

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2017) has come back with its fifth edition and will commence from July 28 with the a fancy opening ceremony. Similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) format, each city’s match will be introduced by an opening ceremony. Before all this there will be a mash up event of Bollywood and kabaddi ahead of the competition. Pro Kabaddi league is one of India’s biggest sports leagues with four new teams joining the existing eight-franchises. The league will now have 12 teams from 11 states who will battle it out in 138 matches across three months for the title. The opening match is between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. In the sixth season Patna Pirates defeated U Mumba 31-28 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex. Pardeep Narwal was adjudged as the Player with most raids with 116 points. Furthermore, Manjeet Chillar of Puneri Paltan was the awarded as the player with most tackles with 56 points. Check out how to keep abreast of all the breaking news in one of the most exciting sports in the country:

When is the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 is on July 28 at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the PKL 2017 opening ceremony happening?

The PKL 2017 opening ceremony will be held in Hyderabad. Each city will get its own opening ceremony as the league moves forward to more cities.

Where can I watch PKL 2017 opening ceremony?

PKL 2017 opening ceremony will can be watched on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD2.

How to live stream PKL 2017 opening ceremony?

The PKL 2017 opening ceremony can be streamed live at Hotstar and you can get all the live scores and updates on FinancialExpress.com.