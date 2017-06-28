Pro Kabaddi League 5 to begin on July 28

The 13-week long season will have top three teams from each zone qualifying for the play offs. (PTI)

The fifth season of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will begin on July 28 in Hyderabad with Telgu Titans taking on Tamil Thalaivas. The schedule was announced at a special media event here today. The final will be held on October 28 in Chennai, and 113 matches will be played in the seasons by 12 teams, including four new ones. The 12 teams have been divided into two zones A and B of six teams each, where each will be playing 15 intra-zone and 7 inter-zone matches, prior to the play offs. The 13-week long season will have top three teams from each zone qualifying for the play offs. There will be there qualifiers and two eliminators before the final. The winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will play the first Eliminator 1. The winner of Qualifier 3 moves into the final directly and the loser has to play with the Winner of Eliminator 1 in the Eliminator 2, the winner of which goes to the final. In zone A the teams are Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortuneginats. While in zone 2, the teams are Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriors, UP Yodhas and Tamil Thalaivas. The play offs will be played in Mumbai and Chennai.