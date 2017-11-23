Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Puneri Paltan makes waves, logs big jump in earnings

Puneri Paltan. (IE)

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 team Puneri Paltan revealed its revenues this season on Thursday and to the surprise of all concerned it saw a whopping 150 percent increase. PKL was held from July 28 to October 28. “From having not a single sponsor in season 1 to be associated with national brands in season 5, Puneri Paltan has come a long way. Among all the teams that played, Puneri Paltan was the only team which has successfully sold all the available sponsorship spots in the recently concluded PKL season 5,” a release said. The exact amount earned however, was not revealed by the statement.

Paltan had lost to Patna Pirates in the Eliminator 3 with the latter eventually becoming the champion of PKL fifth season. Puneri in its release added,”Merchandise sales were also good and there was a whopping increase in sales by 2600 percent.” Kailash Kandpal CEO of Puneri Paltan said, “Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 has been fabulous for us. Our progress has been good, from having no sponsors on board to having national brands like Syska, Force Motors and Kirloskar in season 5. “The sponsors were delighted with team’s performance and we’re proud to be associated with a top performing team of PKL S5,” he added. Moreover, Puneri also registered an increase of 60 percent in social media fan base.

Notably, the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League was indeed a special one as Pardeep Narwal-led Patna Pirates won their third title in a row. During this season, the fans witnessed some nail-biting encounters including the final between Patna and Gujarat, which is now the most watched non-cricketing match ever in India. According to a press release by Star Sports, the PKL season 5 final recorded 26.2 million gross impressions and the second most-watched match in India’s history. The top spot was bagged by this year’s Indian Premier League final between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians which had recorded 39.4 million impressions.

The match between Patna and Pune went past PV Sindhu’s Rio Olympics 2016 final against Carolina Marin that held the second spot. This match had recorded 17.2 million impressions. This year’s Pro Kabaddi league kicked off in Hyderabad and travelled across 12 cities before the finale in Chennai. Apart from this, the 5th season of Pro Kabaddi League has now made it the most watched non-cricketing league in India. Its gross impressions stand at 313 million with a watch time of 100 billion minutes.