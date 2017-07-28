Pro Kabaddi 2017: Raider Rahul Chaudhari to defender Fazel Atrachali, here are top players to look out for

Pro Kabaddi 2017 is starting today with the Tamil Thalivas taking on the Telugu Titans. (IE Image)

Pro Kabaddi 2017 is starting today with the Tamil Thalivas taking on the Telugu Titans. With the new season getting a roll on, the big question is who will be the key players that have the ability to change the game single-handedly. In last 4 seasons of pro- kabaddi we have witnessed some great performances by domestic as well as foreign players. This season is going to be long and more interesting. As we all know that this time pro kabaddi has 12 teams with Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas making their debut alongside the existing eight teams. The previous 4 seasons of pro kabaddi league were hit among fans and we can expect more close matches in this season. So here are some players to look out for:

1. Rahul Chaudhari (Raider)

Rahul Chaudhari is One of the Best Raiders in Pro Kabaddi League. Rahul Chaudhari is currently playing for Telegu Titans. In his 57 matches, Rahul has 517 points and 482 raid points. Also, he is the leading Raider in Pro Kabaddi league. His successful raids are 385 in 57 matches. Rahul is a match winner who can destroy the opposition defense single-handedly. Rahul Chaudhari also won the title of the best raider last Season.

2. Manjeet Chillar (All Rounder)

Manjeet Chillar, The One Man Army! Manjeet tops the list of most successful defenders with 196 tackle points in 59 matches. He is also leading the list of most High 5s by any defender. Manjeet has 16 high 5s and has 207 raid points to his name. This season Manjeet Chillar will be playing for Jaipur Pink Panthers as Captain. He is the leading point scoring all-rounder of the PKL with 403 points in all four seasons. Manjeet Chillar was also the MVP in last season of Pro Kabaddi.

3. Pradeep Narwal (Raider)

Pradeep Narwal is the captain and the main raider of Patna pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2017. In his 37 matches, Narwal has 256 raid points and 190 successful raids. He was the main reason behind Patna pirates’ back to back Pro Kabaddi league titles. Narwal is famous for his flawless ‘Dubki’ in raiding. He has been the golden player for Patna in last two seasons and if Narwal continues his previous form in this season as well Patna can defend their title.

4. Fazel Atrachali (Defender)

An Iranian Defender who is known for his tight grips, back holds and thigh holds. This Iranian player made his name by his excellent performance in defense. Fazal Attrachali will be playing for Gujarat Fortunegiants in this PKL season 5, earlier Fazel was a defender for Patna Pirates and U Mumba and became the only player to have won the PKL with two different teams. In his 32 matches, this Iranian defender has 95 tackle points along with seven high 5s in defense.