Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Streaming Final: When and where to watch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates live online, TV Coverage

Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates. (Twitter)

Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE: A riveting contest is on the cards when Gujarat Fortunegiants lock horns against Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League fifth season final at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Patna Pirates had sealed its place in the final by defeating Bengal Warriors 47-44 in the Qualifier two on Thursday. Their star raider and ‘Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal once again showcased his talent when he scored 23 raid points. Pirates will look forward to their third consecutive PKL title. Meanwhile, Gujarat Fortunegiants are playing their first PKL final in their debut season and will rely on the Iranian duo- Abozar Mighani and Fazel Atrachali to stop the raid force of Pirates which comprises of Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat. The final is sure a clash between defenders of Gujaratgiants vs raiders of Pirates.

When is Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final match?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final of Pro Kabaddi league season 5 will be played on Saturday. The match will begin at 8 PM IST.

Where will the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final match be held?

The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Where can I catch Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final match of Pro Kabaddi League on TV?

You can watch the Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final of Pro Kabaddi League on Hotstar, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports HD2.

Where can you watch the live streaming of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final of Pro Kabaddi League?

You can get all the live score updates on FinancialExpress.com. Apart from this, TheGujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates final of Pro Kabaddi League match will be live streamed on Hotstar.