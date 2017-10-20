Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors LIVE Updates

Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: In match 131 of Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans will lock horns against the Bengal Warriors in the Zone B fixture at Shree Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score: In match 131 of Pro Kabaddi League, Telugu Titans will lock horns against the Bengal Warriors in the Zone B fixture at Shree Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. It is the second last match of the round-robin fixtures, and on one hand, where Bengal Warriors have already sealed their berth for the Super Play-offs, Titans, on the other hand, will be playing for glory as they would like to end their season on a winning note. Warriors will step onto the mat with a 34-30 win in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas, while the Titans slumped to a narrow defeat against the Haryana Steelers. The head-to-head between these two sides stand in favour of the Eastern force, with Bengal coming out on top in both the previous matches.The Bengal Warriors will be led by captain Surjeet, who picked up a High-5 in the last match and will be eager to put his best foot forward in the run-up to the playoffs. He will be supported by the likes of Srikanth Tewthia in the far right corner and Ran Singh in the left corner position. All eyes would again be on the talismanic Maninder Singh who has been brilliant in this season. The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will be led by the poster-boy of Indian kabaddi, Rahul Chaudhari who has picked up 188 points so far and will be looking to increase the tally and touch the 200 mark. He will be supported in the attack by Nilesh Salunkhe, who also picked up a Super-10 in the last match alongside Mohsen Maghsoudlou.

Here are Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Updates:

4:37 pm: Hello and welcome to Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors live commentary. Today is the last day for the league fixtures and this is the second last match of the round-robin format.