Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Puneri Paltan vs Pink Panthers Live Updates: Match to begin soon

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Puneri Paltan hasn’t seen its most glorious time in the home land and has suffered recent losses to Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers.

Lot is at stake for the home side Puneri Paltan as they take on Pink Panthers in match no. 130 of Pro Kabaddi Season 5. The team hasn’t seen its most glorious time in the home land and has suffered recent losses to Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers. Paltan’s victories have only come against out of the form sides like Dabang Delhi and U Mumba.

Panthers, on the other hand, have nothing to lose as they are already out of the race of playoffs. The side is there to sign off the season on a positive note. Well, in their last encounter, Puneri Paltan had outclassed the home team Jaipur Pink Panthers with a gap of as many as 8 points at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Panthers were neatly beaten by Paltan (38-30), who were unable to take the lead in the match for even a single instance. Deepak Hooda, leading raider for Pune, was well supported by Monu, while Rajesh Mondal stole the show with 9 points.

9.15 pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers win toss, choose court

8.15 pm: Puneri Paltan: Deepak Hooda, Ziaur Rahman, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajesh Mondal, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Umesh Mhatre, More G B, Akshay Jadhav, Suresh Kumar, Ajay, Narender Hooda

8.00 pm: Jaipur Pink Panthers: Ajit Singh, Santhapanaselvam, Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh, Selvamani K., Jaemin Lee, Donggyu Kim, Manoj Dhull, Navneet Gautam, Somvir Shekhar, Pawan Kumar, Kamal Kishor, Tushar Patil, Vignesh B, Siddharth, Sunil Siddhgavali, Ravinder Kumar, Abhishek N., Rahul Choudhary