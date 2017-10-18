Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Updates: Bulls stalemate Patna, game ties 29-29

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Patna Pirates are locking horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the match 129 of Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5. Pirates, the defending champions have already made it to the qualifiers.

Patna Pirates are locking horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the match 129 of Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Season 5. Pirates, the defending champions have already made it to the qualifiers. Pirates have come to the match after suffering two losses to Gujarat Fortunegiants and a heavy defeat from UP Yoddha. The two time champions have to take a strong hold of today’s match in a bid to successfully defend their title for a third time. On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls are riding high on confidence after thrashing UP Yoddha in two consecutive games. In a show of strength, Rohit Kumar has picked up 30 raiding points. Will Patna Pirates be able to start winning before going into the qualifiers or will the Bengaluru Bulls? Lets find out, Match 129 will begin at 8 PM IST at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls match:

9.00 pm: Patna player Pardeep Narwal goes for raid. He looks calm and content. Returns safe. Match ties at 30-30.

8.56 pm: Bulls score a bonus point. Game is tied at 29-29 with Patna left to raid.

8.54 pm: With 30 seconds to go, game is at thrilling best. With Patna leading Bulls 29-28.

8.51 pm: On raid, Monu Goyat completes his Super 10 by scoring 2 points. Now, Pirate lead Bulls 29-28.

8.48 pm: Bengaluru scores again, lead Patna 28-25.

8.44 pm: It’s time for a break for both the teams. Best thing about this game has been the par show of strength by both the sides. Score: Bengaluru leads Patna 27-25.

8.44 pm: Pardeep Narwal scores his first raid point of 2nd hald. Patna-Bulls tied at 25-25

8.43 pm: Narwal raids. He is struggling for sure, comes back without scoring a point.

8.39 pm: Now, Rohit on raid. He is in fine touch and scores another point.

8.37 pm: Monu Goyat on Do or die raid. He escapes a tackle by Kuldeep.

8.34 pm: Pardeep Narwal has not scored a point in last 5 raids. Now, with 11 minutes to go, he fails once again.

8.33 pm: 15 minutes are left in the game. So far, both the teams have remained neck in neck in the game. Both star raiders, Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Kumar, are in fine touch. The scores are currently level at 20-20.

8.32 pm: Ajay on raid again. He fails and gives a point to Pirates

8.31 pm: Ajay scores for Bull in 2nd half.

8.30 pm: Rohit raids for Bengaluru as 2nd half begins. Fails to score.

8.20 pm: Pardeep Narwal on strike, fails. Both teams are trying tooth and nails in the game. Score 16-18.

8.15 pm: Kuldeep makes an ankle hold on Monu Goyat. Eliminates him. Score: 16-16.

8.15 pm: Super tackle on. Rohit Kumar escapes it. Patna Pirates All Out.

8.14 pm: Rohit is in full form. Eliminates another player

8.13 pm: Rohit eliminates Vishal Mane. Scores a point for his team

8.10 pm: With 8 minutes to go, Patna lead Bulls 9-7

8.08 pm: Pardeep Narwal is restricted by Bulls in the match for first time.

8.07 pm: Pardeep touches Rohit and another player this time. He has scored two points in the latest raid.

8.06 pm: Rohit is in complete form. He scores two points now.

8.05 pm: Pardeep strikes again. Eliminates Bengaluru player.

8.04 pm: All eyes are on Rohit today. He had scored three Super 10s yesterday.

8.02 pm: Pardeep Narwal looks in perfect form today. He has scored his first point.

8.00 pm: Match has started. Rohit makes first raid for Bengaluru.

8.00 pm: Patna wins toss. Choose court.

7.30 pm: Patna Pirates Squad: Pardeep Narwal, Vijay, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Vishal Mane, Sachin Shingade, Monu Goyat, Md. Zakir Hossain, Jaideep, Manish, Jawahar, Satish, Sandeep, Virender Singh, Vikash Jaglan, Vishnu Uthaman, Vinod Kumar

7.00 pm: Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Ashish Kumar, Harish Naik, Sumit Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Ajay, Rohit Kumar, Sinotharan Kanesharajah, Sanjay Shrestha, Sachin Kumar, Gurvinder Singh, Mahender Singh, Pradeep Narwal, Kuldeep Singh, Ankit Sangwan, Amit, Rohit, Preetam Chhillar, Sunil Jaipal