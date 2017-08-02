Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers are on the mat, match to start soon

Former Telugu Titans star raider Sukesh Hegde is the captain of the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started their Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) 2017 campaign with a close win of 26-20 over Dabang Delhi on Tuesday. In an electrifying contest between the two teams, experienced Delhi side was outplayed by the debutant Gujarat team. Former Telugu Titans star raider Sukesh Hegde is the captain of the team. One peculiar thing that was common between both the sides of the mat had two Iranian players each in the starting line-up. But the Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani duo had out performed their Meeraj Sheykh and Abolfazel Maghsodlo. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers led by veteran defender Surender Nada are looking to make a mark on the tournament in their debut match. Haryana Steelers look to tackle the Iranian duo with their own Indian version of Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar. The match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers will be a Zone A match which will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Here are all the LIVE and LATEST updates of Pro Kabbadi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers:

7:55 PM: Both the teams have entered the stadium. The match will commence any time now.

7:50 PM: The battle is between the defence. On one side where Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar lead the Haryana Steelers defence, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mohajermighani at the spearheads of Gujarat Fortunegiants

7:30 PM: STAY TUNED! The match will start at 8:00 pm.