Pro Kabaddi 2017 LIVE Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha LIVE updates

Pro Kabaddi League is in its final phase of the group stage and Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against UP Yoddha in a virtual knockout at Balewadi Stadium Complex, Pune. The two sides were in the fray as recently as on Sunday. Bengaluru Bulls have to win both their last two matches in order to qualify for the playoffs and the south Indian team started right by winning its match against UP Yoddha 38-32. UP Yoddha will also eye a win as the previous loss was a close one that would give them hope, but they will need to iron out the weaknesses. Mahender Singh was the man of the match for Bulls as he led the defence and scored 10 tackle points. Another man who can prove to be dangerous for Yoddha is Ravinder Pahal. For UP Yoddha, with captain and star raider Nitin Tomar missing from the scene, the responsibility lies on the stand-in captain Rishank Devadiga, who performed brilliantly in match against Jaipur, scoring 28 points in a match. He made history by scoring highest raid points in a single match in Pro Kabaddi League. However, he was not able to repeat the performance against Bulls as he could not shine in the clash last Sunday.

