Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score: Bengaluru Bulls dominates the first half, Tamil Thalaivas struggles

Pro Kabaddi 2017 Live Score Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 2017 Live Score: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2017 is moving into its second leg and it will be Bengaluru Bulls who will be playing their six home games against Tamil Thalaivas. The Bengaluru side is led by Rohit Kumar whereas Ajay Thakur will lead the Tamil Thalaivas. Both the teams started their campaign with contrasting results. On one hand, where the Bulls began their tournament opener with a 31-21 win over Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas suffered a 27-32 defeat against the same opponent. While Bulls look more balanced team this season with Rohit, Ajay Kumar in attack and young Ashis Kumar looking after their defense, the Tamil Nadu-based team heavily relies on captain Ajay Thakur and K Prapanjan.

Here are all the live updates and scores for Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas:

8:38 pm: REVIEW by Thakur. Claims his shirt was pulled. Referee decision stands.

8:37 pm: AJAY THAKUR on raid. Super Tackle on. He fails to capitalize.

8:34 pm: Coach Randhir Singh looks pretty cool with his team Bengaluru Bulls sitting comfortable with 18 points lead.

8:33 pm: ONE POINT! Bengaluru Bulls. DONG GEONG LEE gets a point for Tamil Thalaivas.

8:31 pm: Bengaluru Bulls still on the driving seat with 15 points clear. Preetam Chhillar on raid.

8:30 pm: REVIEW! by Bengaluru Bulls unsuccessful. Raider out

8:28 pm: Tamil Thalaivas with a great tackle. The Tamil side looks for a fight back.

8:25 pm: Second Half starts. Bengaluru Bulls starts the raid.

8:21 pm: Half Time; Bengaluru Bulls dominated the first half with 23-8 points.

8:19 pm: AJAY THAKUR ON RAID. Empty Raid it is,

8:18 pm: ONE POINT! for Bengaluru Bulls

8:16 pm: TAMIL THALAIVAS ALL OUT SECOND TIME. BENGALURU BULLS goes clear 16 points.

8:15 pm: Bengaluru Bulls 11 points clear already with 4 minutes to go. Tamil Thalaivas struggles early in the match.

8:13 pm: Capitalizing on the clumsy Thalaivas defence Rohit Kumar makes 6 points for 6 raids.

8:12 pm: Ajay Thakur on raid. Struggled so far

8:11 pm: And now Thalaivas with the point of their own.

8:09 pm: Rohit Kumar looks dangerous. Makes a Dupki raid. Tamil Thailavas trying to make comeback.

8:07 pm: ALL OUT! Tamil Thalaivas. Bengaluru Bulls lead 9-3 points.

8:06 pm: Rohit Kumar on raid. He has 205 raid points in his PKL career. And 1 point to the raider.

8:04 pm: The teams are all square after the initial start.

8:01 pm: The match has started.