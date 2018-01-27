Prithvi Shaw sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 cr at IPL auction 2018; Here is all you need to know about India U19 captain

IPL auction 2018: Prithvi Shaw was sold to Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.2 cr.

IPL auction 2018: There is no city that has given the Indian cricket team more world-class batsman than Mumbai. From Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, Indian cricket team always had a Mumbaikar entertaining the fans. Soon, the new name on the list could be of Prithvi Shaw, the 18-year-old prodigy who rose above his stature in the 2016 Ranji Trophy scoring a century in his debut match itself. It’s not every day that you watch a 18-year-old batsman hitting the bowlers out of the park fearlessly and that’s what makes Prithvi Shaw so special. The current skipper for Indian Under 19 team was sold for Rs 1.2 crore toDelhi Daredevils in IPL auction 2018.

Shaw came into the limelight when he scored 546 runs in a Harris Shield match Rizvi Springfield school when he was just 14-year-old. Three years later, he became the first batsman since Amol Mazumdar to score a hundred on Ranji trophy debut for Mumbai. He has been in excellent form ever since, scoring 5 centuries in 9 first-class matches he has played so far.

Shaw carried his good domestic format to the ICC Under 19 World Cup being held in New Zealand. The Indian skipper smashed 94 runs in the first match of the tournament against Australia and followed it with a quick fire fifty in the second match against Papua New Guinea. Shaw entered IPL auction 2018 as one of the hottest young properties and will look to make the most of the chances he gets.

With his attacking style of batting and an array of strokes in his armoury, Prithvi Shaw will certainly be an asset going into the 11th season of IPL. Fans must keep an eye on this young star and should expect some fireworks during the tournament.