Prithvi Shaw named Indian captain for Under-19 World Cup; check full squad

Mumbai’s teenage batting sensation Prithvi Shaw who has been in superb form in Ranji Trophy was named the captain of the Indian cricket team for the 2018 Under-19 World Cup which will be held in New Zealand from January 13. Punjab’s middle-order batsman Shubman Gill who had a decent domestic season as well was named Prithvi’s deputy in the 15-member squad. The selectors have added Aryan Juyal as the backup wicketkeeper in the squad with Harvik Desai who is expected to be the first-choice gloveman. Himanshu Rana and Abhishek Sharma will be the other key players for India in the tournament. Additionally, five players – Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare will be placed on standby.

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to take part in a preparatory camp in Bengaluru from December 8-22 before leaving for New Zealand. Skipper Shaw and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel will join the camp only on December 12 since they will be representing their respective state sides in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. “The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked the India U19 team for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018. The 16 -team event will be held in New Zealand from 13th January to 3rd February 2018,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

In the last edition of the tournament, India finished as runners-up under Ishan Kishan’s captaincy, losing to Windies. India have won the tournament in 2000, 2008 and most recently in 2012. They are the joint-most successful team in the history of the competition alongside Australia, against whom they will open their campaign this time around on January 14 in Mount Maunganui.

India’s U-19 WC squad: Prithvi Shaw (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (WK), Harvik Desai (WK), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.

The list of standby players: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare.