In a major clash between India’s two ace shuttlers, at New Delhi’s Siri Fort stadium in the semifinal tie of the Premier Badminton League, today, 2016 Rio Olympics silver-medalist PV Sindhu had clinched 10-7, 10-8 victory over Saina Nehwal. And with the spectacular performance from PV Sindhu, as she defeats her old rival, the Chennai Smashers’ hopes for the finals gets a major boost.