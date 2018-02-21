Preity Zinta molestation case: Mumbai police files chargesheet against Ness Wadia

The incident had reportedly taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. (Source: PTI)

The Mumbai police, on Wednesday, filed a charge sheet in the Esplanade court against industrialist Ness Wadia in connection with a molestation case during the Indian Premier League. The complaint against Nadia was filed by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta about four years ago and the charge sheet has been filed under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident had reportedly taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Following this, Preity Zinta who is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab along with Ness Wadia had filed a complaint with the Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai in June 2014. The actor had also taken to Facebook to state that the complaint wasn’t about money or publicity. She had also alleged that Wadia was abusing the team staff over ticket distribution when she was seated below the air-conditioned box in the Garware Pavilion.

When the actress asked Wadia to calm down, he allegedly abused her and even molested by grabbing her arm. The actress had also submitted four photographs to the police, which showed ‘bruise-like’ marks on her right arm. She had claimed the ‘injury marks’ were caused when Wadia allegedly grabbed her with force.

One month later, in Juny 2014, Preity Zinta had shared the names of nine people who she claimed were present at the ground when the incident took place. In August 2014, Gene Goodenough, an American national whom Zinta married in February 2016, had sent his statement to the police through email in connection with the case. In his statement, Goodenough supported the claims made by his wife, stating that he had intervened when Wadia molested and abused Zinta.

Another foreign national, Andrew Miller, father of cricketer David Miller, also sent his statement through an email. “Miller, on the other hand, said he saw the estranged couple arguing but did not see Wadia misbehave with her as he was seated far away,” a senior official was quoted saying by The Indian Express.