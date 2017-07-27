PM Narendra Modi hosts Indian women cricket team, hails them for World Cup performance

The prime minister said that these daughters of the country have made India proud in many international sporting events. (ANI)

In a great gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted members of the Indian women’s cricket team today. While interacting with them, the PM said the nation was proud of them, PTI reported. In a heartbreaking match in the ICC World Cup held last Sunday at Lord’s, England beat India by a narrow, 9-run margin to win the tournament. Before the final, PM Narendra Modi had posted a series of tweets addressed to each player individually to wish them luck. He had also tweeted after the match to hail the performance of the Indian team. The players, during the interaction, said that they had seen a prime minister tweet to a women’s cricket for the first time. Players further said they feel inspired to know that the prime minister was following their progress, the PMO said in another statement.

When asked by the prime minister on handling pressure, Narendra Modi said that Yoga is helpful in achieving a good balance between mind, body and action. The prime minister also told the players that the entire country carried their defeat in final on their shoulders, which was their greatest victory, the statement added.

The prime minister also said that these daughters of the country have made India proud in many international sporting events and the nation is benefiting from the progress that women are making in several fields. Apart from sports, the prime minister also spoke of school results of Class 10 and 12; and women space scientists who have played major roles in ISRO missions.

The players gifted a cricket bat to PM Narendra Modi.