People try to plug in stories of rift between us: Why Virat Kohli said this on his relationship with MS Dhoni

A lot has been said and reported about Virat Kohli’s relationship with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Now, Virat Kohli in an episode of web-series ‘Breakfast With Champions’ has broken his silence over this. Virat Kohli is proud of the fact that no external force has been able to affect his friendship with predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. “A lot of people try to plug in stories of rift between us. The best part is neither he reads those articles nor do I. And when the people see us together, they wonder wasn’t there rift between the two. We laugh amongst ourselves and say we didn’t know there was one,” Kohli said.

“Australian cricket great Matthew Hayden had once said that Dhoni is someone who finds things funny that only seven- year-olds would. I guess Hayden is not off the mark,” Virat Kohli said and added, “Lot of people don’t know but he has childlike enthusiasm. He gets intrigued by things easily and is always looking for something new that will interest him,” Kohli added.

Virat Kohli, turned 29 on Sunday with wishes pouring in from his teammates in the national dressing room to his countless fans across the world.

Kohli’s idol Sachin Tendulkar was among the many big cricketing names who congratulated the Indian captain. “A young, passionate cricketer is now the leader of a world beating team. U’ve come a long way, wish you tons of success ??#HappyBirthdayVirat,” Tendulkar tweeted.