Patrice Evra has his Cantona movement, launches karate-style kick at one of his team’s supporters; watch video

Patrice Evra and Eric Cantona. (Source: Twitter)

The former Manchester United star Patrice Evra who currently plays in the French league for Marseille was sent off in astonishing circumstances even before the Europa League match between Marseille and against Vitoria Guimaraes started. Evra was pictured launching a karate-style kick on his own team’s fan, just before the start of the match. Evra got into a heated exchange with a group of Marseille fans in Portugal. He followed it up with a head-high kick at one of those supporters.

This incident brought back the memories of another Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona who had launched a kung-fu kick at a Crystal Palace fan at Selhurst Park in 1995. Cantona’s assault led to a nine-month ban handed down by the English Football Association and it is expected that Evra too now faces a lengthy UEFA ban.

“Pat has experience, and he must not react, it’s obvious,” said Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, according to PTI, after his side lost 1-0 and Boubacar Kamara was sent off three minutes from time. “Patrice is a more than just an experienced player. You can’t respond to insults as bad as they are and as incredible as they might be because they come from one of our supporters. He must learn to keep his cool,” he added.

Patrice Evra: Kicking racism out of football. Literally. ???? pic.twitter.com/QA0p27DSrq — PapaBeats (@PapaBeats_) November 2, 2017

In another match, struggling Everton crashed out after a 3-0 defeat in Lyon. Languishing in the relegation zone in the Premier League and without a permanent manager since the sacking of Ronald Koeman last week, Everton succumbed to three second-half goals. Meanwhile, another Premier League Club, Arsenal fought out a drab 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade at the Emirates but the point was enough to make sure of qualifying for the knockout round with two games to spare in Group H. The result allowed the Gunners to stretch their unbeaten home run in all competitions to 16 games.