Parvez Rasool vs Kuldeep Yadav: Was Virat Kohli wrong in picking the off-spinner?

Parvez Rasool got his India cap from former Indian off-spinner Sarandeep Singh. (Source:BCCI/twitter)

When the Indian selectors decided to rest R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the ongoing T20 series against England, Kuldeep Yadav was the leading man to get a place in the squad. However, selectors gave a surprise call to Jammu and Kashmir’s off-spinner Parvez Rasool who failed to impress in his debut match picking up just 1 wicket from his 4 overs and also ended up in a controversy while chewing gum during the national anthem.

Rasool, who is also the first player from his state to represent the nation, doesn’t have a very impressive first-class record. He has picked up 156 wickets in 58 first-class matches and averages over 34 in domestic cricket. Numbers get worse when it comes to the shorter format as Rasool has picked just 55 wickets in his 58 List A matches, again averaging almost 38.

On the other hand, Kuldeep is coming off a very impressive domesic season picking up 27 wickets in six Ranji Trophy matches turning himself as Uttar Pradesh’s strike bowler. The 21-year-old also had an impressive game for India A against England before this series where he picked up 5 wickets in the losing cause.

The fact that he comes from a rare breed of chiman bolwers, itself makes Yadav an asset for any side. He was also the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the Under-19 World Cup and yet, is being ignored by the selectors again and again.

One possible justification could be that Virat Kohli is Rasool’s captain in RCB and maybe trusted him to come good for India as well but numbers tell you a different picture.

Parvez Rasool played just 4 matches for RCB in the last edition of IPL picking up just 1 wicket and leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.21. He hardly troubled the score keepers as well and managed to score just 10 runs.

So, only Virat Kohli and BCCI selectors know what made them select Rasool ahead of young Kuldeep Yadav but right now, it looks like a huge mistake.