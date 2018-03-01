Para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar suspended by PCI for allegedly recording videos of female swimmers

Para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar was suspended by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

Para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar was suspended by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Thursday for allegedly recording videos of the female swimmers at the National Swimming Championships in Jaipur last year. Prasanta who won a bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has been suspended for a period of three years. He was also the coach of India’s swimming squad that represented the country at the 2016 Rio Paralympic games.

The development was confirmed by Dr V K Dabas, Chairman of Sports Technical Committee, PCI, who told The Indian Express that the incident took place last year in March when several athletes had complained against Karmakar. Dabas said that the incident took place during the 17th Nationals Para Athletics in Jaipur following which a disciplinary committee was formed. “The committee found Karmakar guilty and thereby handed him a suspension of three years. He has the right to appeal against it,” he added.

However, Karmakar has denied these allegations by saying that it was a pre-planned conspiracy against him. Karmakar accused the PCI of plotting against him as he wanted to expose certain illegalities in the committee. “There are several awardees who have claimed medals on the basis of fake certificates and I wanted that list to be published and expose the fraud,” he said.

Karmakar added that the incident in Jaipur was manipulated against him. He alleged that it was the father of one of the girls who was recording the video but the PCI manipulated the entire situation and made it an issue against him. “A baseless complaint was lodged against me at the police station but no FIR was filed. I will get to the bottom of this matter,” he said.

Karmakar is one of the most high-profile athletes in India, winning several accolades and medals. He created history by becoming the first disabled swimmer to represent India and win a medal at the World Swimming Championships in 2003.

In his career, Karmakar has won over a dozen medals and was also the National champion for a period of 16 consecutive years.