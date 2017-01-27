Pakistan would be our toughest opponent, says Indian cricket team coach, Patrick Rajkumar

As the 17-member Indian team led by Ajay Kumar Reddy gears up for the mega-event. (Reuters)

Patrick Rajkumar, coach of the Indian Blind Cricket Team, has insisted that Pakistan would be his team’s toughest opponent in the upcoming World T20 cricket championship which starts from January 30. Talking to ANI, Kumar said that he has already asked his boys to control their emotions and not to feel overconfident being the defending champions. “There would be a lot of attention and eye balls on us as we are the defending champions and we also are hosts. So, I have asked the boys not to get overconfident and focus on their games,” Kumar said.

“The event is happening in India. So, we must make India proud once again,” he added. As the 17-member Indian team led by Ajay Kumar Reddy gears up for the mega-event, the Indian coach also asserted that Pakistan would be India’s toughest opponent in the upcoming event.

“Obviously, the toughest team would be Pakistan. They have been our opponents in all the three versions of the event in the finals,” he said. “Along with them, we would be looking at Sri Lanka and England as another upcoming team,” he added. Ten teams—India, South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal—will fight it out for the title, with the final slated for February 12.

It is for the first time that the World Cup matches will take place in multiple cities across India and will be played in some of best grounds like the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Apart from Bengaluru, the matches will be played in Delhi, Faridabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Indore, Anantpur and Bhubaneswar. Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, who is currently the U-19 and India A coach, is the event’s brand ambassador.