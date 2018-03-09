Pakistan Super League PSL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United on TV

Pakistan Super League PSL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online. (Twitter)

Pakistan Super League PSL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will be locking horns in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). United have made a comeback into the tournament after winning their previous three matches which also includes a win in the Super Over. Their star performer is Luke Ronchi who has scored 71 and 77 in the last two games while JP Duminy has also been in a spectacular form. Promoting Shadab Khan to the number three spot did wonder against Lahore Qalandars. However, there is a bit concern with the bowling department.

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match will be played on March 9, 2018, Friday.

What time is Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match will be played at 10 pm.

Where can one watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match on TV?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match will be aired on Discovery’s sports channel- DSport.

Where can one watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 match live stream?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 live streaming online on cricketgateway.com.

What are the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2018 squads?

Squads:

Islamabad United: Jean-Paul Duminy, Luke Ronchi (wk), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Faheem Ashraf, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Amad Butt, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree, Rohail Nazir, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Iftikhar Ahmed

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Dwayne Smith, Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Riki Wessels, Liam Dawson, Hammad Azam, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah, Saad Nasim, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Ibtisam Sheikh, Khalid Usman