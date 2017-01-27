Pakistan is way behind the pack, admits coach Mickey Arthur

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur. (Reuters)

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has identified two reasons for the team’s dismal performance in Australia- embarrassing display in the fielding department and David Warner’s opening. Pakistan were whitewashed in the three-match Test series, followed with a 1-4 defeat in the ODI series.

“Believe it or not, we’ve worked extremely hard at our fielding,” Arthur was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “Me and my support staff have been around for about seven months, and that’s been a focus and priority. But we’re way behind the rest of the pack. So, fitness and fielding again is going to be total priority before we go to the West Indies.”

The South African also accepted to his team’s inability to deal with the heroics of Warner, which cost them the series. In the seven Test innings, the left-handed opener scored 356 runs with smashing centuries in Melbourne and Sydney. And he followed it up with 367 runs in five ODIs he played, concluding with back-to-back hundreds in Sydney and Adelaide.

“We saw the difference here, Warner gets in and gets 130 the other day [in Sydney] and 170-odd [in Adelaide],” said Arthur. “And he gets it very, very quick. That’s the difference between chasing 310 and chasing 370-odd. And at 370-odd, we’ve got to play out of our skin to get anywhere close.”

He added, “So, Warner and our fielding has probably been the key difference between the teams.” Australia head to New Zealand for Chappell-Hadlee series whereas Pakistan will travel to West Indies for two T20s, three ODIs and three Tests.