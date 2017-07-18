Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir says Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world. (IE)

The rivalry may be intense on the field and the desire to win supreme, but that does not stop players from India and Pakistan calling a spade a spade and acknowledging superior skills whenever they see them. The same scenario was seen on Monday (July 17th) when Pakistani strike bowler Mohammad Amir was chatting with his fans on Twitter. One user asked him, who is the world’s best batsman according to him? Amir responded – Virat Kohli.

Another user twisted the same question and asked Amir, “Who is the best in Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Ken Williamson, Steve Smith?” The answer was: – All are good but personally Virat Kohli. After this reply of Amir, Indian Twitter users began to praise him for his bowling skills. Another user asked Amir what he felt while bowling to Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who once called him a simple bowler? On this, Amir said, “It feels the same as while bowling to other batsmen.” Notably, Amir described the Hindi film Half Girlfriend’s song “I Will Still Love You” as his favorite song.