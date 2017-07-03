Now Ravi Shastri throws his hat in ring, applies for post of head coach of Team India.(BCCI)

With Virat Kohli and team coming to an end of their five-match ODI series and only T20I remaining against West Indies, the talk for the appointment of the new coach is gaining pace with each passing day. After former India team coach Anil Kumble stepped down, the post has been empty for almost a month now. Several players have applied to grab the vacant position. The latest to apply for the post is former Indian coach Ravi Shastri. A report by ANI said that Ravi Shastri will be contesting for the position. The former Indian captain who enjoys the backing of Kohli is said to be the frontrunner to take up the post despite having competition with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dooda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Phil Simmons. The BCCI on May 25 had invited applications for the position of the head coach. However, the BCCI invited fresh applications and the deadline was extended to July 9, which had caused a furore.

It was believed that Tom Moody or Sehwag would be the last two standing but with a surprise entry of Shastri, the table has turned in his favour. The Cricket Advisory Committee of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly will pick the new coach on July 10 on Mumbai, right before team India’s tour of Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, recently in an interview with ANI, Shikhar Dhawan came out to speak on the issue of Anil Kumble’s sudden resignation from his role as the coach. He said,”“I haven’t played much under Anil Bhai, as I was out of action for almost six months. Hence, I can’t really comment on that. Moreover, I am a person who really enjoys playing, I am a flexible person. I always do my work and keep my focus on the game.” The 31-year-old batsman added that both Kumble and Shastri are different personalities with a different aura. He concluded his interview by saying,”They both are great players and have achieved enough for the Team, thus I always have respect for them.”