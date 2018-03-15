  3. Now, Mohd Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan sends complaint’s copy to BCCI’s Committee of Administrators chairman Vinod Rai

India pacer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has sent the documents related to her complaints against her husband to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into her allegations of corruption, her lawyer said today.

Kolkata | Published: March 15, 2018 9:58 PM
India pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has sent the documents related to her complaints against her husband to the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into her allegations of corruption, her lawyer said today.”We have sent the details of the complaint that was lodged at Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) and the copy of the FIR to Vinod Rai,” Jahan’s lawyer Zakir Hussain said. Jahan has alleged that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

Rai has instructed the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Neeraj Kumar to look into the corruption allegations levelled against Shami by his wife. Jahan had filed a police complaint against the pacer, alleging infidelity and domestic violence, which had resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withholding Shami’s central contract. The Kolkata Police had last week booked Shami and four others under various sections of the IPC, following Jahan’s complaint.

The case was lodged under sections 498A (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code.

