Nokia 2 likely to arrive in India on October 31, shows up on AnTuTu

Nokia 2 is likely to be a cheaper version of Nokia 3. (Source: IE image)

Amid speculation and rumours around its launch in India, Nokia 2 continues to make its appearance on online pop-ups. The soon to be launched budget phone has paid a visit to AnTuTu (via Nokia Power User), giving us a closer look at its specifications. According to a report by The Indian Express, the phone might be finally launched in India on October 31. Codenamed TA-1035, the AnTuTu listing reveals the phone’s hardware, such as the processor, memory, and the display. Nokia 2 is likely to be a cheaper version of Nokia 3. Since Nokia 3 is priced at Rs 8,800 in India, Nokia 2 might be priced somewhere around Rs 6000.

The listing mentions that the device will sport an HD (1280 x 720) display. It does not mention the display size or type, but other rumours suggest it will likely to have a 5-inch display. The AnTuTu listing revealed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor. Coming to the storage and memory of the phone, Nokia 2 was tested on AnTuTu had 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory, but there’s no mention of the presence of a microSD card slot.

According to the report, the phone comes with a 5MP rear camera and a 8MP shooter in the front. The device was running on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. Even though there is no official confirmation on the release date, the HMD Global has scheduled a global launch event on October 31 in India. It is possible that Nokia 2 launch in India might take place on the same date.

HMD Global, which owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded smartphones, has so far launched the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 in the Indian market. It also launched the reincarnated version of the Nokia 3310 in the country.