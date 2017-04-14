No greater moment than winning World Cup, says Sachin Tendulkar

The right-handed batsman was speaking after launching the trailer of the movie ‘Sachin – A Billion Dreams’, based on his life. (PTI)

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar today recalled that his favourite moment in his over two decades-long career was winning the World Cup in 2011. “There is no toss about it…It’s the World Cup final. I don’t think there is a greater cricketing moment for me in my life,” Tendulkar replied when the anchor asked him about his most memorable moment.

The right-handed batsman was speaking after launching the trailer of the movie ‘Sachin – A Billion Dreams’, based on his life. “Two three days ago, I was travelling with my daughter (Sara) for an IPL match and I asked her do you remember how that evening of April 2 (the day India won the World Cup) was like, she said it was an incredible feeling. For us, to reach from Wakhende stadium to the hotel it took hours…The whole country went berserk.

“That is one moment I want to live for…That was one moment which changed things…I saw Kapil Dev holding that beautiful trophy in 1983. I was chasing that dream trying to get that. I don’t think anything gets better than that,” Tendulkar remembered. Sachin also said that he wanted to win the world cup and hold that trophy.

On April 2, 2011 India led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the Cricket World Cup for the second time, the first win being in 1983. “And I started playing cricket and along the way lot of things happened in my life, but they were all real and there were no retakes,” the master-blaster quipped.

The batting great also recalled an instance of his childhood when he asked the bus conductor for a movie ticket of Dharmendra starrer “Maa”, when he was going with his family for the film.