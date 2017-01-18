No crisis in Indo-Lankan ties as long as cricket is on: Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe intra-regional relations of various kinds continue to thrive between his country and other South Asian countries. (Reuters)

With cricket being seen as a religion in India and Sri Lanka, Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said there cannot be any crisis between the two countries as long as cricket is played between them.

Speaking at a WEF session on harnessing regional cooperation in South Asia, he said Sri Lanka prefers to deal bilaterally with its larger trading partners outside South Asia as well as those within the region.

Nevertheless, he said, intra-regional relations of various kinds continue to thrive between his country and other South Asian countries.

“There is a crisis only when you stop playing cricket with each other,” he said on a lighter note.

He was speaking at the panel that also included Commerce Minister from India Nirmala Sitharaman and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.