LIVE | Despite emergency in Sri Lanka, Team India to play Nidahas Trophy opener in Colombo

The Sri Lankan government has imposed a nation-wide state of emergency ahead of the 1st T20I of the Nidahas Trophy against India. The development was confirmed by a government spokesperson who said that the decision was taken to ensure “stern action” against people instigating communal violence. The emergency has been imposed for 10 days after a local curfew on Monday in the central city Kandy, following days of unrest between religious communities.

There have been riots and arson attacks since the weekend in Kandy district and the violence is reportedly spreading to other parts of the country. Several shops and houses were reportedly set on fire in Sri Lanka’s Kandy administrative district following violent clashes between Buddhist and Muslim communities.

3:15 pm: This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division – in charge of team security) we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify,” said BCCI in a statement hours before the first ball.

3:00 pm: BCCI said that the situation is restricted to Kandy and it is very peaceful in Colombo. After talking with to the concerned authority, BCCI added that the situation is completely normal in the Sri Lankan capital.

2:52 pm: According to a report by ANI, several houses and shops in the district which belong to minority Muslim community were burnt on Monday while the body of a young man was found inside a burnt house on Tuesday.

2:40 pm: Rajeev Shukla, Chairman of IPL took to Twitter and said,”Emergency has been imposed in Srilanka after ethnic violence Hope cricket match takes place Urging govt of india to ensure protection far Indian players.”

2:39 pm: The decision comes hours before the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma was scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in the opening game of Nidahas Trophy at Colombo. Apart from these two countries, Bangladesh is also taking part in the series.

2:37 pm: Police even had to use tear gas to disperse an unruly mob after several shops and houses were set on fire. “Kandy’s Theldeniya police division has been placed under a police curfew till 6 am on March 6,” police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said. The elite special task force was deployed in the riot-hit area.

2: 34 pm: “It was also decided to take stern action against people who are instigating violence through Facebook,” he added, referring to postings on social media.

2:33 pm: Reportedly, a few Buddhist nationalist had also protested against the presence of Muslim Rohingya asylum-seekers in Sri Lanka. “At a special cabinet meeting, it was decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days to prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country,” the spokesman, Dayasiri Jayasekara, told Reuters.