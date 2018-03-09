Nidahas Trophy 2018 Live Streaming: This feature of JioTV lets cricket fans interact with game while watching tri-nation series

JioTV consumers can interact with the game while watching it — a revolution in the Live TV space, the company said in a statement. (Reuters)

India’s popular Live TV App JioTV on Friday announced that it has introduced India’s first interactive sports experience for consumers watching the ongoing tri-nation Nidahas trophy which is being shown exclusively on JioTV in India. With this, JioTV consumers can interact with the game while watching it — a revolution in the Live TV space, the company said in a statement.

“Interactivity in sports will transform the way sports is consumed in India. Jio continues to deliver the best and most premium content exclusively to its users through the Jio apps. Additionally, we have challenged status quo and redefined the existing user experience, with the help of technology,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

Customers who watch the tri-series can customise their viewing experience by selecting from five different camera angles, experience audio from stump mic and stadium ambience, giving an immersive feel, choose commentary in a language of their choice, get access to leading cricket experts and commentators, view score and other details on demand, on a single click and watch catch-up (past content) in case they have missed a ball or a six.