Nidahas Trophy 2018 final: In Dinesh Karthik’s match-winning knock, a redux of Javed Miandad’s last-ball six act against India

Nidahas Trophy 2018 final: Karthik, who was named Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper, played the scintillating inning when India needed over 30 runs in 12 balls against Bangladesh

Nidahas Trophy 2018 final: Cricket is a game of uncertainty and it was evident in the final match of 2018 Nidahas Trophy which India won after beating Bangladesh in a nail-biting finish. The match went down to the last ball and it was Dinesh Karthik’s heroic and magical willow which swung the pendulum of fate in favour of the Indian cricket team. In the process, he emulated feisty Pakistani Batsman Javed Miandad’s last-ball six act. Miandad did it against India during the summit clash of ‘Austral-Asia Cup’ at Sharjah on April 18, 1986. Karthik, who was named Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper, played the scintillating inning when India needed over 30 runs in 12 balls.

India was cruising after captain Rohit Sharma gave them brisk start. However, things changed after falling of Sharma and some brilliant death overs bowling by Bangladeshi left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Then came Karthik, who made his Test debut way back in 2004, and hit a giant six on the first ball. His 29 off 8 balls inning with a strike rate of over 366 was worthy of winning any cup, leave alone this tri-nations trophy. Karthik’s small but precious inning was studded with two boundaries and three sixes.

Three decades ago Miandad played the gutsy knock of 116 runs and clinched the match after hitting that famous six off Chetan Sharma to win the cup. However, Karthik’s task was a little bit difficult as India needed 5 runs off the last ball while Miandad had to score a boundary. None the less, both the acts have brought glory to their countrymen. Karthik was adjudged man-of-the-match and it was indeed the moment for the man from Tamil Nadu to cherish after all the hard work. His winning feat has not only etched his name on the MoM but also left an everlasting impression in Indian cricketing folklore.

Rohit Sharma has lauded Karthik and said the wicket-keeper batsman is always ready to deliver whatever the situation may be and his experience and repertoire of strokes make him a suitable candidate to provide the final flourish for India at the death overs.