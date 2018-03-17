Nidahas Trophy 2018: 5 instances when Bangladeshi cricketers lost cool, got involved in clashes

Nidahas Trophy 2018: In what was the virtual semi-final of Nidahas Trophy 2018, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets on Friday evening at Colombo. (AP)

Nidahas Trophy 2018: In what was the virtual semi-final of Nidahas Trophy 2018, Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by two wickets on Friday evening at Colombo. On one hand, where the Sri Lankan players were furious over the fact that they have been knocked out, Bangladeshi’s had taken the centre stage with their ‘Naagin’ dance celebration. However, it was not the unprecedented win of the Tigers that grabbed the highlight but the clash between the hosts and visitors in the last over of the match. The argument was over two bouncers which the Bangldeshi players claimed were no-balls. However, after the umpire did not call the delivery illegal, the Tigers indulged into a heated conversation with them. It went on to the level where Shakid-al-Hasan had asked Mustafizur and Mahudullah to come off the field. Notably, this is not the first time that something has been displayed by the Bangladeshi players. Time and again Bangladeshi players have lost their cool on and off the field. Here are the top scuffles:

1) Sri Lanka vs Shakib-al-Hasan:

Shakib-al-Hasan asked his players to come off the field. (Videograb)

Tempers flared on the field as Bangladesh required 12 runs off the last over. The first ball by Isuru Udana was a short-pitched delivery which was a dot ball. The second delivery, which seemed to be at a chest angle, created a disturbance after the Tigers appealed for a no-ball, saying it was a bouncer. But it did not happen and Mustafizur was run-out off that ball. This triggered a drama. Bangladesh sub-players and Sri Lanka fielders were involved in a heated argument after this as Bangladesh thought that the second ball should have been a no-ball. Emotions ran high and tempers flared up in the last over of the match as participants from both the teams were involved in a scuffle. Both on and off-field players had their temper high and Shakib-al-Hasan also went to the extent of asking his players to walk-off the pitch.

2) Virat Kohli vs Rubel Hossain:

Two World Cups, two tiffs, Virat Kohli and Rubel Hossain have a history of on-field incidents. (IE)

Virat Kohli and fast bowler Rubel Hossain’s clash was one of the major highlights when Indian faced Bangladesh in the quarter-final of the 2015 World Cup. Hossain’s ecstatic celebration after getting the prized wicket of Kohli had gone viral. The celebration was so wild that he had to be restrained by his teammates from having a go at Kolhi. The Men In Blue had tamed the Tigers by 109 runs in the WC. Interestingly, both these players had come face to face once before.

3) Jos Butler vs Mahmudullah/ Ben Stokes vs Tamim Iqbal:

(AP)

Bangladeshi’s are pretty much known for their over the top celebration after getting a wicket or winning the match and this has often led to spats among two teams. Back in 2016, in the second ODI against England, after getting the wicket of Jos Butler, the Tigers went so wild that they bumped into the departing Butler. The heat of the moment got to the players and Mahmudullah and Butler had a heated argument with both charging towards each other. Both on and off-field umpires had to intervene to stop the quarrel. After a few exchange of words, the situation was handled and Butler headed towards the pavilion. But the chapter did not close there. There was another altercation at the post-match handshakes between Tamim Iqbal and Ben Stokes. Shakib-al-Hasan had to eventually step in to restore peace.

4) Ben Stokes vs Tamim Iqbal:

(IE)

This happened during the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. It was a display of seamless batting from both sides and fans had got the run for their money at Kennington Oval, London. Apart from Tamim Iqbal’s beautiful 128 and Joe Root’s 133, the match is also remembered as the repeat of Ben Stokes-Tamim Iqbal altercation. It was the 32nd over and Stokes was on the bowler’s end. On his third delivery, Iqbal guided the ball past third man for the boundary. The England all-rounder did not seem impressed with the shot and indulged himself in a verbal exchange with the Bangladeshi opener before the on-field umpired intervened to restore peace.

5) Mushfiqur Rahim vs India:

The following was an off-field incident. Back in 2016, in the World T20 final, Lendl Simmons brilliant 51-ball 82 helped West Indies beat India by seven wickets in the second semi-final. One person apart from the Windies fans who was very happy at India’s loss was the then Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim. Soon after the match the Bangladeshi skipper took to Twitter and morphed MS Dhoni’s post-match conference picture. He then took a step forward and captioned the picture as “Happiness is this….!!! #ha ha ha..!!!! India lost in the semifinal.” For his tweet, Rahim was thrashed by Twitterati and had to later delete his post.