Neymar worth the money for PSG, believes Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that star striker Neymar is worth the monstrous fee Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to pay to Barcelona for his services.Neymar’s agent, Wagner Ribeiro, is in Paris and is reportedly close to reaching the release clause for the footballer of €222 (£198m), which will make the Brazilian striker the world’s most expensive player. Neymar’s transfer would top Paul Pogba’s the world-record move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer by more than £100m.”For £200 million I don’t think he is expensive.

Neymar is one of the best players in the world, commercially he is very strong and for sure Paris Saint-Germain thought about it,” Sport24 quoted Mourinho as saying. “So I think the problem is not Neymar. I think the problem is the consequences of Neymar,” he added. The Portuguese further said that Neymar is expensive in the fact that clubs will now have more players at £100 million, £80 million and £60 million respectively. “I think he is expensive in the fact that now you are going to have more players at £100 million, you are going have more players at £80 million and more players at £60 million.

"I think that's the problem," said Mourinho. Neymar, who joined Barcelona in 2013, has scored 105 goals for Barcelona, guiding them to two league titles, three Copa del Rey and a Champions League crown. His best goal-scoring season came in 2014-15, when he netted 39 times in helping Barca to the treble under Luis Enrique.