Neymar bids farewell to Barcelona teammates and fans through a video, find out what he said

Brazilian striker Neymar took to Facebook to dedicate an emotional farewell video to his fans and teammates of his former club Barcelona. Neymar, who became the world’s most expensive player after signing a deal of £198m with PSG on Friday, also explained why he decided to leave the Spanish club and sought a new challenge in his career. He said, “The life of an athlete is moved by challenges. Some are imposed, others are the result of our decisions.”

Talking about his former club, he said, “Barcelona has been more than a challenge. Played with them in the video game. I arrived in Catalonia at 21, full of challenges. I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the costumes with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is-more than a club.”

The forward also expressed his joy for sharing the locker room with Lionel Messi and said, “I had the honor of acting with the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen in my life and I’m sure I will not see another better, @leomessi became my partner, friend on and off the pitch. Proud to play with you.”

He added, “I formed an attack with @leomessi and @ luissuarez9 that is left for the story. I have conquered everything an athlete can conquer. I have lived unforgettable moments! I live in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalunya.”

Neymar also asked the support of his father and agent Neymar Sr, saying, “While But an athlete (YO) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life I will take the opposite of my father. Papa, I understand and respect your opinion, but my decision is taken, I ask you to support me as you have always done. Barcelona and Catalunya will always be in my heart but I need new challenges.”

Speaking on his future plans, he said,”I have accepted the proposal of the @psg to find new achievements and help the Club achieve the titles that the fans expect. I have presented a daring career plan and I am prepared for this challenge.”

He ended three three minute farewell video by thanking all the Catalonian fans for their love and support. He said,”I thank the affection of the Blaugrana fans and all that I have learned from the athletes with whom I have shared costumes.” He further said that his new club PSG will be his new home for next few years. He at last said that its a very difficult decision but with maturity of his 25 years he thanked Barcelona.