New India cricket coach: BCCI invited fresh applications without informing CoA; may benefit Ravi Shastri

As per the minutes that were uploaded on the website, Diana Edulji, one of the members of the COA raised the issue with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. (Source: PTI)

The drama surrounding the post of team India coach is picking up with each passing day. In yet another development, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) was not informed when the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to invite fresh applications for the post of head coach of the Indian team after Anil Kumble resigned, according to the minutes of a meeting uploaded on the website bcci.tv on Saturday. After the deadline was extended, it was reported that former team India director Ravi Shastri might apply for the job.

As per the minutes that were uploaded on the website, Diana Edulji, one of the members of the COA raised the issue with BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. “Ms Edulji asked why an advertisement extended the date for receiving further applications was released without the knowledge of the COA. She expressed the view that after Anil Kumble stepped down, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) should have chosen a head coach from among the existing applicants,” the minutes stated.

Once the initial deadlines had finished, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput were the only ones who had applied for the job. “The CEO (Rahul Johri) explained the rationale behind extending the date for receiving further applications saying that some potential candidates may not have applied when Anil Kumble was in the fray because it was expected that he would be reappointed as head coach in the light of the performance of Team India during his tenure and that it was always better if more people applied,” the minutes further added.

Meanwhile, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Sourav Ganguly on Friday said the interview to select the new coach will be held on July 10 in Mumbai. “The interview will be held on July 10 in Mumbai,” Ganguly told reporters at CAB before leaving for London to attend MCC’s World Cricket committee meeting at the Lord’s on July 3 and 4.