New BCCI bosses: Bishen Singh Bedi, Ramachandra Guha likely to be in team

Supreme Court to appoint 6 new officials in the cricket board.

Supreme Couret will announce the name of six new administrators who will take control of the functioning of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and will oversee the implementation of Justice (Rtd) Lodha Committe proposals. According to TV reports- Bishen Singh Bedi, Ramachandra Guha, Vinod Rai and Farokh Engineer are likely to be the new BCCI bosses. The apex court had asked Advocate Anil B. Divan and Gopal Subramaniam to take part in nominating the people with impeccable integrity.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed from their posts earlier this month by the apex court for their failure to bring transparency and accountability in the Indian cricket board and also for the non-compliance of the court’s order.In a landmark judgement on July 18, 2016, the court accepted major recommendations of Justice Lodha-led panel on structural reforms in the BCCI and had given a six months deadline to the board to implement the recommendations.

You may also like to watch-

In October, the board accepted significant recommendations of the Lodha Committee but left out the important ones that have been a reason behind the heated disagreement between the cricket body and the Lodha Panel.

(Further Details Awaited)