Nepal cricket team gets ODI status for the first time in history

Nepal cricket team after defeating Papua New Guniea. (Source: ICC)

In a historic first, Nepal cricket team was rewarded with One-Day International (ODI) status for the first time ever after its six-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in the World Cup Qualifiers play-off encounter at Old Hararians Sports Club on Thursday (March 15). The achievement is of significant importance given that Nepal cricket board is currently suspended by ICC. Nepal was given the Affiliate status by the ICC first in 1988 and was later promoted to the Associate rank in 1996.

In 2008, Nepal was included in World Cricket League Division 5, where it finished on the third spot. Two years later, they won Division 5 and also finished on the third spot in Division 4. In 2012, Nepal won Division 4 and in 2013, earned a place in the World Twenty20 Qualifier. It made its World T20 debut alongside UAE, and Hong Kong the following year.

In 2013, Nepal was also crowned Division 3 champions in WCL and qualified for WCL league Championship in 2015. However, it was relegated to Division 2 with just four wins in 14 games. Earlier this year, Nepal lost to UAE by a margin of just seven runs in the final of the WCL Division 2, finishing as runners-up.

However, it was enough for Nepal to earn a place in World Cup Qualifiers. In the game against Papua New Guinea, Dipendra Singh Airee’s four-wicket haul (4 for 15), along with Sandeep Lamichhane’s four-wicket haul, helped Nepal restrict the opposition for just 114 runs.

They chased the total with ease as Airee also smashed a 58-ball fifty, even hitting the winning runs with a six.

Nepal’s ODI status was dependent on the Netherlands. The dutch defeated Hong Kong by 44 runs which meant that Nepal only had to win its game against Papua New Guinea and not worry about the net run rate. PNG’s loss meant that they will now lose their ODI status, along with Hong Kong.