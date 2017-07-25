India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle: Besides cricket, here is what Virat Kohli holds special in Team India

India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle: Virat Kohli and co are set to start their three-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 26. (ANI)

India vs Sri Lanka Test in Galle: Virat Kohli and co are set to start their three-match Test series against Sri Lanka from July 26. They will play their first match at Galle. As per ANI report, the skipper while talking to the media ahead of the first test match said, “Bond in the team is very strong. That’s what makes me proud. Besides Cricket that’s the most special thing.” While talking about KL Rahul who was ruled out of the opening Test due to viral fever, Kohli said,”KL (Rahul) unfortunately is down with flu. He is a very established player for us. He has done very well in the past.” Furthermore, Kohli praised Hardik Pandya and his instincts to take wickets and said,”We have Hardik Pandya who is a wicket-taking bowler. Every game he plays on any surface, he has a knack of picking wickets.”

India is touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I. Team India is going to Sri Lanka after standing on winning podium in five-match ODI series against West Indies. They won it by 3-1. On the other hand, the Islanders had lost the ODI series 2-3 against Zimbabwe which was followed by the step down of Angelo Mathew as the coach of Sri Lanka. Rangana Herath will be leading the team against the Men in Blue. Sri Lanka who has been without a coach ever since Graham Ford stepped down from the post will play under a temporary batting coach Hashan Tillakaratne, as per Indian Express report.

Notably, this will be the first assignment for Ravi Shastri after being appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team.