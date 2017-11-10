Nawab of Najafgarh Virender Sehwag plays cricket with Belgium’s royal couple; see pics

Virender Sehwag playing cricket with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. (Source: Reuters)

Belgium’s royal couple, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde who is currently in Mumbai, took time out from their busy schedule and played cricket with kids at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai. In their adventure, the couple was accompanied by none other than India’s own royal boy, Nawab of Najafgarh, Virender Sehwag. The former Indian opener was not only seen fielding while the royal couple batted but also gave them a few tips. After the match, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde also interacted with the kids.

Earlier in the day, there were received by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao who sought Belgium’s cooperation in clean energy, education and infrastructure development. Rao was speaking after receiving King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium at Raj Bhavan. The King was accompanied by a large ministerial and business delegation. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the meeting. “King Philippe said diamond trade overwhelmingly dominated Indo-Belgian commerce, making for more than 80 per cent of Belgian exports,” a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

During this meeting, the King called for strengthening the economic engagement between Belgium and India by diversifying the bilateral trade basket and expanding investment ties. Meanwhile, Rao asked for greater cooperation between Maharashtra and Belgium in the areas of clean energy, infrastructure development, higher education, skill development and film-making.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed King Philippe that the state government has agreed to the idea of setting up a university exclusively to offer courses relating to diamond industry. He sought Belgian help in setting up the university. The chief minister informed the royal couple that the state government is implementing a slew of infrastructure projects, such as Metro Rail, Mono Rail, Elevated Corridor project, Coastal Road, Mumbai to Navi Mumbai Sea Link, Ro-RO services, etc to augment public transport in Mumbai and to ease the burden of traffic on suburban trains and buses.