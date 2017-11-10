Narendra Modi mantra for success: PM meets India U17 soccer squad, see what he wants them to do

PM Modi encouraged the players and told them not to feel disappointed with the result of the tournament but treat it as a learning opportunity. (Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi today met the India under 17 football team which participated in the recently concluded FIFA U17 World Cup. During the meeting, the Indian colts talked about their experiences and exposure that they gained during the tournament, both on and off the field. Notably, PM Modi encouraged the players and told them not to feel disappointed with the result of the tournament but treat it as a learning opportunity. The Prime Minister also gave the boys an important lesson about success. He said competing with enthusiasm is the first step to success, as per the official statement released by PIB. The Prime Minister said India can achieve a lot in football and also mentioned the benefits of sports for an individual. He said sports helps in developing the personality, building confidence, and in overall development. Notably, the Sports minister was also present on the occasion. The team was invited after they came back from Saudi Arabia following the AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers.

Although the Indian team did not have a great run as they were knocked out in the group stage. The star of the Indian side was their goalkeeper Dheeraj who proved his mettle against the stronger sides. However, India could not do much. Nonetheless, the young boys were appreciated for their performance against the strong nations. FIFA U17 World Cup was a major success and had a massive welcome in India. Notably, the host nation also became the country with most attendance during a World Cup. Statistician Mohandas Menon took to microblogging site Twitter and said, “Most Attendance #FIFAU17WC 1,239,100*(24,296*/mt) India , 2017 1,230,976 (38,468/mt) China,1985 1,002,314 (19,275/mt) Mexico, 2011.

It also became the highest scoring tournament ever. England were crowned the champions as they defeated Spain 5-2. It was a treat to watch the packed-to-the-rafters stadium and there was never a dull moment during the frantically fast-paced match with end-to-end action. Their striker Rhian Brewster also ended as the tournament’s highest scorer with eight goals to get the Golden Boot. Also Phil Foden was awarded the Golden Ball for his spectacular performance throughout the tournament. Brazil finished third and was followed by Peru in the fourth position.