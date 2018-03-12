Narendra Modi gets trolled for Fulham FC’s Mitrovic’s goal tweet; here’s what happened

Fulham FC’s win on Saturday’s late Championship game took them one step closer to being promoted to the English Premier League.

Fulham FC’s win on Saturday’s late Championship game took them one step closer to being promoted to the English Premier League. The dramatic stoppage-time win at Preston has extended their unbeaten run to 15 league games. The man of the match was Siberian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic whose 91st-minute header at Tim Cairney cross helped the Cottagers take a crucial 2-1 lead.

After Mitrovic scoring, Fulham FC took to Twitter and posted a GIF of the striker and captioned it as ‘MITRRRROOOOO’. Following the tweet, Twitterati went crazy and related ‘MITRRRROOOOO’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous tagline,’Mitron’ and started trolling him.

One Twitterati said: “Narendramodi ‘s favourite player”, while another posted a GIF of Narendra Modi addressing the public and in a loop saying mitron. Twitterati’s also wondered if PM Modi is the new social manager of Fulham FC.

Modi is handling Fulham’s Twitter these days or what? http://t.co/Msg8mjOC2w — Aakriti (@Aakriti1) March 11, 2018

PM Modi hacking Fulham account. http://t.co/U4LIIXmD5r — Shubham (@SportyShubh) February 24, 2018

Mitrovic who is at Fulham on a loan from EPL club Newcastle had opened the scoring for the Cottagers in second-half after latching on to Cyrus Cristie’s ball. The Cottagers moved briefly up to third after the win, only to revert to fourth place following Aston Villa’s victory over leaders Wolves.

Mitrovic’s match-winning brace highlighted his fine form for the visitors since arriving on loan in January, as Fulham picked up their 10th win in their past 12 league games. Preston, who had won their previous two matches before facing Fulham, slipped to four points below the play-off places after Middlesbrough’s win against Barnsley. It was just a third defeat in 21 games for the hosts, who came within moments of sealing a well-earned point before Mitrovic’s late heroics.