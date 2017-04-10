Mumbai Indians vs KKR: Rohit Sharma faces match referee’s wrath after umpiring howler

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was reprimanded by the match referee for showing ‘disappointment’ with on-field umpire’s decision during last night’s Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. (BCCI Photo)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was reprimanded by the match referee for showing ‘disappointment’ with on-field umpire’s decision during last night’s Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. The pulsating encounter, which was won by the home team in the last over, saw couple of umpiring blunders. Sharma was adjudged LBW off KKR spinner Sunil Narine. But TV replays showed there was a clear inside-edge. Sharma, out to the sixth ball he faced, was incensed with the decision of umpire C K Nandan and remonstrated, showing his bat, for which he faced censure from the match referee.

“Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians captain, was reprimanded by the match referee for showing excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision during his team’s contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium,” an IPL statement read.

Watch this video

“Mr Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

“For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Apart from Sharma, Mumbai Indians’ attacking English batsman Jos Buttler declared out leg before off a full toss by rookie pacer Ankit Rajpoot. But he was too looked not out on TV replays.

Sharma and Butler’s had halted the host’s progress but Nitish Rana and Hardik Pandya produced match-winning performances as Mumbai Indians pulled off a sensational four-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders

Chasing the visitors’ total of 178 for 7, built mainly around Manish Pandey’s swashbuckling 47-ball 81, MI got off to a superb start before losing four wickets in a cluster and looked down in the dumps at 119 for five before pulling off the win in 19.5 overs.

The heroes of MI’s thrilling run-chase were one-down batsman Nitish Rana, who kept them in the hunt when wickets fell around him to make a 29-ball 50, and Hardik Pandya who cracked an 11-ball 29 to clinch a thrilling win.

Pandya also hit the winning stroke, a four towards long leg, in a dramatic last over after being dropped in the same over of Trent Boult, as MI recorded their first win in two games, having lost their lung-opener to Rising Pune Supergiant on April 6.

MI needed 49 runs off the last three overs and the 18th over by Boult swung the game their way as he was hit for two sixes, one each by Rana and Pandya, conceding 19 runs that brought down the run rate.

Although Rana departed in the penultimate over from Ankit Rajpoot after reaching his 50 in 28 balls, Pandya struck Rajpoot for a six to bring down the equation to eleven from six balls.

He then rode his luck in the final over in which there was a misfield that got him a four and then the dropped catch reprieved him before he hit the winning four.

(With agency inputs)