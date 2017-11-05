Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues slams 202 runs in ODI match! 5 powerful points about this sportstar

Jemimah Rodrigues, a right-handed batswoman, received plaudits for her spectacular performance in the Under-19 One-day tournament. (Image: IE)

Jemimah Rodrigues, a right-handed batswoman, received plaudits for her spectacular performance in the Under-19 One-day tournament. Jemimah slammed 202 in an Under-19 One-day tournament! The batswoman, who represented Mumbai, was playing in a 50-over domestic match against Saurashtra in Aurangabad. After her splendid performance, Jemimah drew accolades and has added yet another great cricketing achievement to her native city – Mumbai. The dream city is known for generating talented crickets, who have been representing India internationally and Jemimah’s record shows she has the potential to go all the way.

Over a period of time, cricket has seen a transition, with masses switching to watch women’s cricket too. Mithali Raj, who became the huge sensation and brought Indian women cricket team to the limelight was appreciated by everyone for her remarkable tenacity and skill. Even the master blaster, Sachin Tendulkar was seen appreciating women cricket team and Mithali Raj for her spectacular performance. Here is all you want to know about this girl:

1) Jemimah Rodrigues is 16- year-old, who bats right-handed and has been representing Mumbai in domestic cricket.

2) She played for U-19 tournament when she was only 13-year old. At such a young age, she has scored two centuries in the tournament.

3) After her fourth birthday, Jemimah stopped playing with the plastic ball and switched to the red hard cricket ball, usually used in tournaments.

4) She has represented Mumbai at the U-17 level in hockey too!

5) In her domestic match against Saurashtra, the batswoman helped her team to score 347 for two in 50 Overs – her innings of 202 came off just 163 balls!