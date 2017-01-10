MS Dhoni’s safety put at risk at Brabourne stadium despite BCCI paying heavily for arrangements

MS Dhoni smashed his way to 68* against England. (Source: Reuters)

As MS Dhoni took on the field to bat against England in the first warm-up game at Mumbai, the entire Brabourne stadium stood in respect for arguably India’s best ever international captain. Dhoni didn’t disappoint his fans either by smashing 68 runs off just 40 balls with the help of 8 fours and 2 sixes.

However, something weird happened during the 46th over of the Indian innings. A spectator entered the field and ran across to touch the feet of MS Dhoni. Umpires requested him to stay away from the field and before the security persons could reach on spot, he managed to touch the feet of captain cool. Later, he was taken off the field by security.

Even though pitch invasion is a common sight in sports, it should not be looked upon as a normal behaviour. Players are the representative of their respective countries and their security should not be compromised at any cost. Fans also need to understand that they should not allow their passion to convert into an obsession. This incident has happened just one day after the Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran’s car was attacked by the gunmen while he was travelling to his residence.

Amongst all the buzz and hype around the first warm-up match between India A and England which was supposed to be MS Dhoni’s final match as captain in blue colours, there was a big question mark for the security arrangements of the game. The Indian express reported that Cricket Council of India (CCI) has requested for extra funds to increase the security arrangements before the game.

This breach happened despite BCCI approved the demand and more security was provided than a usual warm-up game. After asked to bat first, India A managed to put on a strong total of 304 in 50 overs with the help of Amabti Rayudu’s century and half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.