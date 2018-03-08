MS Dhoni wanted to pick S Badrinath ahead of Virat Kohli in 2008, claims Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar claimed that MS Dhoni was against selecting Virat Kohli in the Indian team. (Source: PTI)

Former Indian skipper Dilip Vengsarkar, who served as the chief selector in BCCI, has said that one of the toughest jobs of his tenure as team India selector was to blood a young Virat Kohli into the national side. Vengsarkar said that his tenure was abruptly cut short after he decided to include the former Indian under-19 skipper in place of Tamil Nadu’s S Badrinath, who was favoured by then skipper MS Dhoni and coach Gary Kirsten.

The former Mumbai batsman said that even N Srinivasan, the BCCI treasurer back then, was against the decision. Narrating the ordeal, Vengsarkar said the selection committee had only included Under-23 players for an Emerging Players tour to Australia. He said that since India’s Under-19 team had just won the World Cup, they had included him (Virat) in the squad.

Vengsarkar said that he had gone to Australia to watch those matches and while watching Virat Kohli bat, thought that he should be in the Indian team. “Virat opened the innings against West Indies who had a few Test cricketers in their ranks, but we had none and in that match, Virat scored 123 not out. I felt that we should play this guy in the Indian team,” Vengsarkar said.

He said that it was an ideal situation to include Kohli in the Indian cricket but even though four selectors agreed to the decision, Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni were reluctant as they had not seen much of Kohli.

“I knew that they were keen on keeping S Badrinath in the team because he was a Chennai Super Kings player. If Kohli would have come in, Badrinath would have been dropped,” Vengsarkar said. He added that even N Srinivasan intervened and was upset because Badrinath (who was a Tamil Nadu player) was dropped.

“He asked me on what basis Badrinath was axed, and I explained that I had been on the Emerging Players tour to Australia where I saw Virat, who is an exceptional player and that is why he is in the team.” Vengsarkar added that Srinivasan had argued that Badrinath has scored over 800 runs for Tamil Nadu but was told that he will get his chance.

“Srinivasan asked when will he get his chance? He is already 29 now. I told him he will get his chance but I can’t tell you when,” Vengsarkar said.

The former Indian skipper claimed that the very next day, Srinivasan took Srikkanth to Sharad Pawar, who was the then (BCCI) president, and he was removed from his post.