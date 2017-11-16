MS Dhoni reveals what makes him the cricketer he is; this will inspire youngsters

MS Dhoni. (AP)

Back in the days when MS Dhoni had reached his pinnacle, he was known for hitting sixes that would go miles and miles into the stands. Even in the present, when the same level of lusty hitting is rarely seen, any ball that Dhoni connects properly is seen flying into the stands. Dhoni’s arrival in Indian cricket and his subsequent rise has been a story of unprecedented success, punctuated by the occasional blips. Out of all the players of the present generation, it is Dhoni who is the quintessence of new India. He is aggressive without being rude, successful without being arrogant, and seemingly possessing a Midas touch, Dhoni is the perfect blend of a role-model to pin-up on the wall and get inspired every time one looks at him. But what is it that made the former Indian captain tower over the bowlers at his peak. Dhoni is an enigma that the biggest cricket pundits have failed to understand. His calmness during tough times, confidence while playing big shots is a mystery to many. How is it that the 36-year-old batsman still manages to go big? Interestingly, the ‘King of helicopter shots’ has the answer to the conundrum.

Dhoni while talking to the Print revealed that his family lived in a colony where there were only three boys of his age group whereas the others were at least six years older. Dhoni added that maybe it is one of the reasons that he plays cricket well is because he always played cricket with people who were older than him which meant he understood the game better. Hence playing with them made him a better player.

When asked about his best memory as a cricketer, Dhoni said that winning the World Cup 2011 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in front of the home crowd remains his best moment as a cricketer. He added, “But that exact point, you know, maybe four or five overs before we won the game when the whole stadium and the spectators knew that we were going to win the game… that was the time when they started chanting, ‘Vande Mataram’ and all the other songs, that was the moment. We knew from that point that we will win the game. That whole atmosphere has never been recreated, but hopefully, someday, I will be able to witness it again.”

Dhoni has so far played 309 One-Day internationals, 83 T20I and 90 Tests and has over 15,000 runs in his career.