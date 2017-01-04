MS Dhoni retires as India’s limited over captain; leaves Twitter sad, surprised, proud

Some hailed Dhoni’s selfless efforts as Indian captain, while others re-counted the moments when he brought T20 and ODI world cup for India.(Reuters)

News of Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down as India’s ODI and T20 captain came as a shock, surprise and moment of pride for millions of fans, who right-away shared the emotional bonding they have with former Indian skipper. Senior journalists, cricketers, and fans just wrote their hearts out for Dhoni, India’s most successful captain. Some hailed Dhoni’s selfless efforts as Indian captain, while others re-counted the moments when he brought T20 and ODI world cup for India.

A parody account for Ravindra Jadeja, the most retweeted post on Dhoni’s decision till the time of writing, went on to ask people if they want the former skipper to review his decision.

Here are some of the top Twitter reaction on Dhoni’s decision

Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Dhoni, in his biopic was among the first ones tribute Dhoni:

There is no one like you.

You’re the reason for millions of smiles.

Take a bow my Captain.????@msdhoni #dhoni pic.twitter.com/NLRtTlcPhq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 4, 2017

Watch: Here’s when India win 2009 T20 world cup under Dhoni

An appeal to review his decision

RT If You Want MS #Dhoni To Review His Decision.

Cricket Will Never Be The Same Without Your Captaincy #MSDhoni.

RT If You Want MS #Dhoni To Review His Decision. Cricket Will Never Be The Same Without Your Captaincy #MSDhoni.

Watch: MS Dhoni wins world cup with six



Hailing MSD’s decision

Tis is why we call him a #Selfless player????

#Dhoni is not only a legend….

He is simply more than that????

Senior Sports Scribe Sambit Pal’s hails Dhoni

And there should be no argument over who was India’s greatest ODI captain: Dhoni had mastered the format

Thank you Dhoni!

A tribute which tells all successes of Dhoni

The voice of cricket, Harsha Bhogle, with a special message

Many memories, many emotions. But typical of a man who never hogged the limelight; even as captain of a World Cup winning team.

Harsha counts Dhoni’s achievements

World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy, Test No 1, IPL titles, Champions League titles. Everything in the game. #Dhoni

Dhoni, 35, had earlier suddenly quit Test captaincy during the Australia tour in 2014 in Melbourne. Dhoni has been India’s most successful captain. India also won ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and reached top of the Test rankings in 2009 under him. Test skipper Virat Kohli is likely to take over captaincy of the limited overs team following Dhoni’s decision.