MS Dhoni posts photo donning CSK Jersey to celebrate return of Chennai Super Kings in IPL

After leading CSK for almost 8 years, Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiant that first played and lost their maiden IPL final in 2017 by only 1 run against Mumbai Indians. (Instagram/MS Dhoni)

Just one day after Chennai Super Kings took to its official Twitter account to announce team’s return to Indian Premier League, former CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni posted a photograph, donning a yellow jersey with the number ‘7on his Instagram profile saying ‘welcome back’ in his own style. The word ‘Thala’ printed on his jersey means ‘leader’, ‘head’ or ‘boss’, as per NDTV report. After leading CSK for almost eight years, Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiant that first played and lost their maiden IPL final in 2017 by only one run against Mumbai Indians. The photo posted on Instagram showed Dhoni standing face to face with a dog outside his house wearing the CSK jersey.

In 2013, CSK and Rajasthan Royals were banned from the IPL as the Supreme Court had found them guilty in spot-fixing and betting scandal, the report added. In fact, Sakshi Dhoni had earlier on April 10 posted a picture wearing a Chennai Super Kings helmet. It is no secret that Dhoni led CSK with aplomb and he is loved by one and all in Chennai. The BCCI had also welcomed Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals back into the League.

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Jul 14, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

CK Khanna, acting BCCI president has said, “VIVO IPL will be enriched by the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams have enjoyed tremendous on- field success and have a mass following” as per PTI. IPL chairman, Rajeev Shukla said it is his privilege to welcome back the franchisees into the 11th edition of the IPL. “We have had a strong working relationship with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals and hope that we can continue to build upon the close ties that we have enjoyed in the past, as we move towards the next edition of the league,” he added as per the report.