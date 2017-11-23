MS Dhoni pays surprise visit to Army Public School in Srinagar, interacts with students

Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Army Public School. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who holds an honorary rank of Lt Colonel in Indian Army, paid a surprise visit to the Army Public School in Srinagar on Wednesday. The surprise was complete as even the school didn’t have any prior knowledge about Mahi’s visit and later shared the image of wicketkeeper-batsman where he can be seen interacting with the school students. As per the information that is given on the official Twitter handle, Dhoni talked about the importance of studies and sports. He also posed for a group picture with the students and teachers of the school.

“Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh #Dhoni interacting with the enthusiastic children of #APS #Srinagar; emphasised upon importance of #studies and #sports @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @msdhoni,” the handle tweeted. While the Indian cricket team is getting ready to play the second Test match against Sri Lanka which starts in Nagpur tomorrow, MS Dhoni is enjoying his off time, having retired from the longest format of the game back in 2014. However, he continues to represent India in One-Day and T20 Internationals.

The 37-year-old is expected to be back in the Indian team for the upcoming limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka which start next month. However, he will have to improve on his recent performances to silence the critics. Dhoni failed to impress with the bat against New Zealand which led to a lot of criticism.

Dhoni’s former teammate VVS Laxman criticised the middle-order batsman, asking him to make way for youngsters. Even Sanjay Manjrekar, in his recent column, hit out at Dhoni by saying that any youngster who shows similar numbers can replace the former Indian skipper. Manjrekar added that Dhoni is not the same match-winner that he used to be and now relies more on others to win the game for the side.